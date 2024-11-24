Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) and allogeneic gamma delta 2 (γδ2) T cell platforms.

Leveraging its ACC technology, the company links tumor-targeting antibodies to its proprietary immune cells, such as natural killer and gamma delta T cells, to create novel ACE therapies, which have increased binding strength against tumors that express low levels of tumor antigens.

Acepodia was spun-off from Professor Carolyn Bertozzi 's lab who won the 2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry and founded in 2017 by Dr. Patrick Y. Yang, former EVP of Juno Therapeutics, Roche and Genentech, and by Dr. Sonny Hsiao, UC Berkeley cell biologist and inventor of Acepodia’s core technology.

Acepodia partners with Pfizer to advance cell therapies
4 September 2024
