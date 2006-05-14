ACOG: Strong data on Wyeth's Lybrel

US drug major Wyeth has welcomed positive new data on its investigational, combination oral contraceptive Lybrel (90mcg levonorgestrel/20mcg ethinyl estradiol tablets) presented at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' annual clinical meeting, held in Washington DC.
One of the two presentations reported on the return to menstruation after stopping Wyeth's non-cyclic oral contraceptive and showed that 99% of 187 participants experienced either a return to menses or became pregnant within 90 days after stopping the drug.
A safety and efficacy analysis was also presented at the ACOG comparing the agent with a traditional 21-day cyclic oral contraceptive in European women and found that Lybrel prevented pregnancies in all of the 323 subjects who took it while three of the 318 participants on the traditional 21-day cyclic oral contraceptive became pregnant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze