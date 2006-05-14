Friday 22 November 2024

ACOG: Strong data on Wyeth's Lybrel

14 May 2006

US drug major Wyeth has welcomed positive new data on its investigational, combination oral contraceptive Lybrel (90mcg levonorgestrel/20mcg ethinyl estradiol tablets) presented at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' annual clinical meeting, held in Washington DC.

One of the two presentations reported on the return to menstruation after stopping Wyeth's non-cyclic oral contraceptive and showed that 99% of 187 participants experienced either a return to menses or became pregnant within 90 days after stopping the drug.

A safety and efficacy analysis was also presented at the ACOG comparing the agent with a traditional 21-day cyclic oral contraceptive in European women and found that Lybrel prevented pregnancies in all of the 323 subjects who took it while three of the 318 participants on the traditional 21-day cyclic oral contraceptive became pregnant.

