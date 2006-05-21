Friday 22 November 2024

Actavis' 1st qtr sales rocket 236%

21 May 2006

As a result of a stream of recent acquisitions, (Marketletters passim), Icelandic drugmaker Actavis has posted a massive 236% rise in revenues, which reached 341.9 million euros ($435.0 million) for the first quarter of 2006. Underlying growth, based on the businesses the group owned in first-quarter 2005, was equal to 20% at constant exchange rates.

Net profit leapt 202% to 31.3 million euros, with fully-diluted earnings per share rising 58%. The firm posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin of 21.1%, which it says is a reflection of improved performance in the USA.

Among the group's four divisions: Central & Eastern Europe and Asia saw sales grow 62% to 116.5 million euros; Western Europe, Middle East and Africa reported turnover of 71.9 million euros, up 21%, with 95% generated as a result of acquisitions completed in 2005; North America posted a 33% rise in revenues to 113.0 million euros; and Third-Party Sales increased 11% to 38.9 million euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze