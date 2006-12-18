Actelion intiates Ph III program in Actelion-1

Swiss drugmaker Actelion has initiated a comprehensive Phase III program for Actelion-1, the first tissue-targeting endothelin receptor antagonist. Initially, development will focus on pulmonary hypertension, with other cardiopulmonary indications expected to follow. The firm noted that the Phase III program is not only the first in the enlarged indication of pulmonary hypertension, but also the first that will evaluate morbidity/mortality benefits as the primary investigational goal. Actelion expects this program to last for several years.