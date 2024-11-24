Actinogen Medical

Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing a novel therapy for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases associated with dysregulated brain cortisol.

Company Overview

Actinogen is developing its lead compound, Xanamem, as a promising new therapy for Alzheimer's Disease and Depression and hopes to study Fragile X Syndrome and other neurological and psychiatric diseases in the future. Xanamem's novel mechanism of action is to block the production of cortisol inside cells through the inhibition of the 11β-HSD1 enzyme in the brain. Xanamem is designed to get into the brain after it is absorbed in the intestines upon swallowing.

As of Q3 2024, a series of Phase II studies in multiple diseases is being conducted to further confirm and characterize Xanamem's therapeutic potential.





Actinogen decimated by depression data
13 August 2024
Low dollar tipped to stimulate biotech investment in Australia
15 January 2015
Actinogen acquires Edinburgh BioQuarter spin-out Corticrine
31 October 2014
