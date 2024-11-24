Actinogen Medical

Company Overview

Actinogen is developing its lead compound, Xanamem, as a promising new therapy for Alzheimer's Disease and Depression and hopes to study Fragile X Syndrome and other neurological and psychiatric diseases in the future. Xanamem's novel mechanism of action is to block the production of cortisol inside cells through the inhibition of the 11β-HSD1 enzyme in the brain. Xanamem is designed to get into the brain after it is absorbed in the intestines upon swallowing.

As of Q3 2024, a series of Phase II studies in multiple diseases is being conducted to further confirm and characterize Xanamem's therapeutic potential.







