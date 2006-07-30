Friday 22 November 2024

AD efficacy for Takeda's diabetes drug

30 July 2006

Japanese drug major Takeda says that treatment of high blood sugar may have a scientific connection to memory loss that could, one day, benefit millions of people with Alzheimer's disease. According to the firm, new data presented at the 10th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders in Madrid, Spain, show that its drug pioglitazone, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat type 2 diabetes, may hold promise in treating AD as well, without serious side effects.

"We believe that the drug may reduce the body's inflammatory reaction to one of the toxic components that builds up in Alzheimer's, called amyloid plaque," said David Geldmacher, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Virginia, USA, where the research was carried out.

Pioglitazone was tested in a placebo-controlled trial involving 25 people with mild-to-moderate forms of the neurodegenerative condition but, although the treatment appeared to reduce disease progression, the study was too small for investigators to be sure of the effects on memory and everyday abilities. However, in the next few years, Dr Geldmacher and his colleagues hope to study the effectiveness of the agent in a group of 200 to 300 Alzheimer's patients nationwide, Takeda noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze