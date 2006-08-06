USA-based family counselor Jane Fendelman claims to have valuable information for parents with school-age children diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder and attention-deficit hyperactive disorder. She is said to have a track record of helping families who have children that would be considered worst-case scenarios - without the use of medications like Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts), Ritalin and Concerta (the latter two being formulations of methylphenidate).

In her book "Raising Humane Beings," she writes in depth about what her clients call the "magic cure." In fact, within three to five sessions, with Ms Fendelman's help, clients see issues resolved for good, it is claimed.

"I call ADD and ADHD the multi-million-dollar medical myth," says Ms Fendelman. "Why are diagnoses of ADD and ADHD on the rise in children - and even in adults? Because we have invented this catch-all name for what is an adaptive response to our fast-paced, highly stimulating modern world. And, what's more, drug companies have created medications to suppress this response, so we think we have a solution," she stated.