A biotech company developing a proprietary platform to discover a new class of gene therapies for rare and prevalent devastating diseases.

Affinia Therapeutics aims to find solutions to the limitations of conventional AAV capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches to improve tissue targeting, cell expression, packaging efficiency, and manufacturing quality, yields, and scalability.

Described as 'ART: Affinia Rationally-designed Therapies', Affinia's platform for design of capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches is designed to benefit any genetic modality employed, such as gene replacement, vectorized antibody, gene editing, or RNA knockdown. The ART platform is designed to be applicable to any tissue of interest including the CNS, muscle, lung, heart, kidney, liver, or eye.

Affinia's internal pipeline is focussed on developing gene therapies that treat nervous system, cardiac, and muscle diseases. This includes diseases such as genetic cardiomyopathies and sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).