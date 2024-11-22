Africa Accounts For 90% Of Malaria

Africa accounted for 90% of all malaria cases worldwide in 1994, and the pandemic is tightening its grip on the continent, especially in the sub-Saharan region.
Experts who recently met at Abidjan, the Ivory Coast seaport city, sounded the alarm at a national seminar on malaria, noting that last year 3 million people, double the figure of the previous year, came down with the disease.
Statistics show that 10 years ago around 30% of all fever cases among African children were caused by malaria. However, by 1992 that figure had soared to 60%. The experts attributed the sharp rise to inadequate preventative measures and little progress in medical research.
