African AIDS Summit import/mfrg accord

Ministers of African national governments, meeting in Nigeria's capitalof Abuja for the first African Summit on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Other Related Infectious Diseases, have agreed a declaration urging their countries to import and manufacture generic HIV/AIDS drug treatments.
The agreement calls on the 53 member states of the Organization of African Unity to import and produce their own generic drugs, "preferably in partnership with donors and pharmaceutical companies," and for the governments of each member state to ratify the declaration through their legislative chambers, according to Associated Press reports.
The Summit was organized by the Nigerian government, the OAU and the World Health Organization.
