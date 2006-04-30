Aging population's higher drug sales

A report by research group IMS Health has shown the effect of aging populations, with total pharmaceutical sales up 7% in 2005, while sales in Australia and New Zealand increased 4%, driven by blockbuster drugs, ie, those with turnover above $1.0 billion annually.

Sales of drugs to treat age-related illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, topped $600.0 billion last year. The world's most-used drug, Lipitor (atorvastatin), with worldwide revenues exceeding $1.0 billion of the global $32.0 billion cholesterol-reduction market, was also Australia's biggest-selling drug.