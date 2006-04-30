Aging population's higher drug sales

A report by research group IMS Health has shown the effect of aging populations, with total pharmaceutical sales up 7% in 2005, while sales in Australia and New Zealand increased 4%, driven by blockbuster drugs, ie, those with turnover above $1.0 billion annually.
Sales of drugs to treat age-related illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, topped $600.0 billion last year. The world's most-used drug, Lipitor (atorvastatin), with worldwide revenues exceeding $1.0 billion of the global $32.0 billion cholesterol-reduction market, was also Australia's biggest-selling drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze