Agracetus Grant For HIV Therapy

- Agracetus, a subsidiary of WR Grace & Co, has signed an agreement with the US Army for preclinical development of its Accell gene gun technology for use with its new vaccine candidates being developed for HIV and malaria. The Army will pay Agracetus a $2 million, four-year grant to develop the vaccines. The Accell technology uses compressed gas to propel gold particles laden with DNA directly into the skin. Once inside the skin, the DNA leads to production of viral proteins which stimulate an immunological response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze