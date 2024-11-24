Akeso Biopharma

Akeso has a pipeline of over 50 assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease, and other major therapeutic areas. Akeso has successfully promoted the commercialization of 5 biological drugs (one out-licensed drug), with 22 assets having entered clinical studies as of Q3 2024.

The company has an integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode.