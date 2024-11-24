Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharma company developing fully integrated bi-specific antibody drugs.

Akeso has a pipeline of over 50  assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease, and other major therapeutic areas. Akeso has successfully promoted the commercialization of 5 biological drugs (one out-licensed drug),  with 22 assets having entered clinical studies as of Q3 2024.

The company has an integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode.

Latest Akeso Biopharma News

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Akeso raises $250 million to fuel global development
15 October 2024
Ivonescimab monotherapy cuts risk of disease progression or death by 49%
9 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 9, 2022
11 December 2022
