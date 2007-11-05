Friday 22 November 2024

Akorn and India's Serum Inst sign US vacc deal

5 November 2007

US drugmaker Akorn and the Serum Institute of India, a privately-held manufacturer of anti-infective products, have signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding to commercialize several of the latter's vaccines in the USA. Products covered by the agreement include: a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine; a human diploid rabies vaccine; a recombinant hepatitis B vaccine; and an oncology bladder vaccine.

Under the terms of the MOU, which is due to be converted into a definitive agreement within 60 days, Serum will grant Akorn exclusive rights to the vaccines in the USA and has agreed to undertake manufacture of the agents for clinical trials. In return, Akorn will pay a fee for each of the licensed products that it decides, at its own expense, to move into clinical trials and subsequently submit to the Food and Drug Administration. The firms estimate that vaccines covered by the agreement have a potential US market size of $1.5 billion a year.

The proposed agreement also stipulates that net revenues from the sale of any products that are successfully commercialized will be split equally between the two firms. Furthermore, Serum intends to increase its equity position in Akorn, which has agreed to sell one million shares of common stock, at the then market price, within 30 days of the deal coming into effect.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze