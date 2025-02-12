An early-stage biotech developing an RNA-guided, nuclease-based technology for programmable cell depletion.

Akribion Therapeutics is a Germany-based biotechnology company developing its proprietary G-dase E platform. This technology selectively eliminates cells expressing specific RNA biomarkers, with applications in precision oncology, autoimmune diseases, fibrosis, and infectious diseases.

The company’s lead program targets HPV-induced oropharyngeal head and neck cancer (OPSCC) by leveraging viral RNA biomarkers for selective cancer cell depletion while preserving healthy tissue. Unlike traditional gene-editing techniques, G-dase E activates upon binding to target RNA, leading to intracellular nucleic acid degradation and controlled cell death.

In February 2025, Akribion secured €8 million in seed funding led by CARMA FUND, RV Invest, HTGF, and Bruker Corporation. The investment will drive preclinical development and expansion of its technology platform.