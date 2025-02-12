Wednesday 12 February 2025

Akribion Therapeutics

An early-stage biotech developing an RNA-guided, nuclease-based technology for programmable cell depletion.

Akribion Therapeutics is a Germany-based biotechnology company developing its proprietary G-dase E platform. This technology selectively eliminates cells expressing specific RNA biomarkers, with applications in precision oncology, autoimmune diseases, fibrosis, and infectious diseases.

The company’s lead program targets HPV-induced oropharyngeal head and neck cancer (OPSCC) by leveraging viral RNA biomarkers for selective cancer cell depletion while preserving healthy tissue. Unlike traditional gene-editing techniques, G-dase E activates upon binding to target RNA, leading to intracellular nucleic acid degradation and controlled cell death.

In February 2025, Akribion secured €8 million in seed funding led by CARMA FUND, RV Invest, HTGF, and Bruker Corporation. The investment will drive preclinical development and expansion of its technology platform.

Latest Akribion Therapeutics News

Akribion Therapeutics secures $9 million seed funding
4 February 2025
More Akribion Therapeutics news >


