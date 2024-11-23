Albania's New Pharma Inspectorate

The Albanian Ministry of Health is currently establishing an inspectorate for pharmaceutical control with the assistance of a grant worth 36,500 Ecu ($44,900) from the European Union, according to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency.
As part of the program, a new vaccines production unit is being established at an unspecified pharmaceuticals plant in Albania, using a 900,000 Ecu ($1.1 billion) EU grant and $120,000 from the Albanian government.
A separate project includes a $170,000 loan from the World Bank for the introduction of a drugs pricing and subsidy system. The& recent reorganization of the medicines distribution system in Albania has substantially increased the availability of medicines throughout the country, according to reports, which add that 510 medicines have been registered as "effective and safe."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze