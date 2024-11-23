Albania's New Pharma Inspectorate

The Albanian Ministry of Health is currently establishing an inspectorate for pharmaceutical control with the assistance of a grant worth 36,500 Ecu ($44,900) from the European Union, according to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency.

As part of the program, a new vaccines production unit is being established at an unspecified pharmaceuticals plant in Albania, using a 900,000 Ecu ($1.1 billion) EU grant and $120,000 from the Albanian government.

A separate project includes a $170,000 loan from the World Bank for the introduction of a drugs pricing and subsidy system. The& recent reorganization of the medicines distribution system in Albania has substantially increased the availability of medicines throughout the country, according to reports, which add that 510 medicines have been registered as "effective and safe."