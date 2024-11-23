Alfacell Pushes Onconase into Phase III

US company Alfacell has begun enrollment for a Phase III trial of its cytotoxic drug Onconase (RNase or P-30 protein) in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The study will compare the survival and quality of life of newly-diagnosed patients treated with a combination of Onconase and tamoxifen versus patients taking 5-fluorouracil. In a Phase I/II study (Marketletter August 21, 1995), eight out of 32 evaluable individuals receiving Onconase achieved an objective clinical response, with one patient showing complete remission of disease and seven achieving disease stabilization.

The Phase II trial is expected to be completed in 18-24 months and will be carried out at fifteen centers across the USA.