Algiax Pharmaceuticals

The company's lead small-molecule candidate AP-325 is being investigated in a Phase II study as of Q1 2025 and has already demonstrated a good safety profile and encouraging efficacy with disease modifying potential in early clinical and preclinical evaluations.

Algiax aims to further explore the potential of GABAA modulation through its proprietary Thioacrylamide (ThAc) derivatives as follow-up candidates for neuropathic pain.