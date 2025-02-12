Wednesday 12 February 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Algiax Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing treatments for chronic neuropathic pain.

The company's lead small-molecule candidate AP-325 is being investigated in a Phase II study as of Q1 2025 and has already demonstrated a good safety profile and encouraging efficacy with disease modifying potential in early clinical and preclinical evaluations. 

Algiax aims to further explore the potential of GABAA modulation through its proprietary Thioacrylamide (ThAc) derivatives as follow-up candidates for neuropathic pain.

Latest Algiax Pharmaceuticals News

Promising Phase II results for non-opioid pain drug
5 February 2025
