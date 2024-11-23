Saturday 23 November 2024

Alizyme Progressing To Stock Exchange Listing

9 September 1997

Alizyme, the UK-based drug discovery and development group whichcommenced trading in June 1996, has announced its intention to move from the Alternative Investment Market onto the main London Stock Exchange, following solid results for the six months ended June 30, 1997.

The company, which focuses on obesity-related diseases and gastrointestinal disorders, reported a within-budget loss of L1.3 million ($2.1 million), as a result of its L3.5 million investment in R&D programs since start-up. The most advanced is AZM-128 for the treatment of mucositis and its first drug candidate from the program, ATL 101, is scheduled to commence human trials in 1998.

Sir Brian Richards, Alizyme chairman, said that the company is moving into the second half of the year in a strong financial position with cash balances of L4 million, although he added that spending over the next six months will increase as products progress towards human clinical development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze