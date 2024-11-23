Allergan Pulls Out Of Peptech Collaboration

Allergan has decided not to exercise its option to collaborate withPeptech on the development of GMDP (glucosaminyl muramyl dipeptide), a candidate drug for psoriasis, ophthalmic herpes and cervical warts.
The decision comes after a three-month toxicology assessment in the psoriasis program, recently completed by Peptech, which has indicated that "further work will be necessary to assess the optimal treatment regimen, taking into account both dose and length of treatment."
Peptech's chief executive, Roger Aston, told the Marketletter that while 28-day toxicology was clear for the compound over its dose range, some joint pathology emerged in three-month toxicology studies at the high end of the dose range. This has meant that further studies will be needed to establish appropriate dose levels for longer-term treatment and repeat usage (GMDP is already marketed in Russia by Peptech's subsidiary ZAO Peptech for short-term treatment of psoriasis [10 to 20 days] and various forms of infection).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze