Almirall and SPS announce 2006 pharmacology award

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall says that Concepcion Peiro from the Autonomous University of Madrid, has been awarded the 2006 pharmacology award as funding for the project "Insulin resistance, endothelial dysfunction and vascular inflammation: role of adipokines."

The award, which is jointly promoted by the firm and the Spanish Pharmacological Society (SPS), is worth 9,000 euros ($11,342) and was announced at the society's 28th congress in Santiago de Compostela. Dr Peiro will carry out the work this year, with the aim of presenting her findings at the next conference.