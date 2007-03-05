Friday 22 November 2024

Almirall sees growth from new drugs

5 March 2007

The Spanish Almirall group is to develop a new generation of drug products as part of a general strategy of sourcing 50% of its pharmaceutical sales from within the company. Its president, Jorge Gallardo, said in Barcelona that the new products will include Eklira (aclidinium bromide), a treatment for chronic pulmonary obstruction developed in collaboration with Forest Laboratories of the USA.

Mr Gallardo said that he recognized that virtually 50% of sales now came from the firm's three leading drugs - the antihistamine Ebastel (ebastine), Airtal (aceclofenac), an anti-inflammatory and the migraine agent Almogran (almotriptan). These products have provided the basis for the company's internationalization into the Italian, German, French and Mexican markets. Group turnover in 2006 increased 4.1% over the previous year to 782.0 million euros ($1.03 billion).

There are now six new products in different phases of clinical testing, Mr Gallardo noted. The launch of the new drugs will also provide a new basis of reference when it achieves a planned market listing (Marketletter February 19). R&D staff numbers have been increased within Sofotec, a German company that Almirall acquired last April. This subsidiary is developing an inhaler for the new drug Eklira.

