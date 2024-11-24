Sunday 24 November 2024

Alpha-9 Oncology

A clinical-stage company developing radiopharmaceuticals to improve the treatment of people living with cancer,

In October 2024, Alpha-9 announced a $175 Million oversubscribed Series C financing, by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Ascenta Capital with participation from top-tier new investor syndicate and existing investors.

Alpha-9 has built a diversified portfolio of clinical and discovery assets across both validated and novel targets. The Series C will fund human studies for the clinical stage assets and advancement of discovery stage assets to clinic-ready development candidates. It will also fund expanded R&D capabilities and continued investment in CMC and supply chain.

Radiopharma start-up Alpha-9 Oncology secures $175 million
24 October 2024
