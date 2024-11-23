Alpha-Beta Reveals Betafectin, Cholazol Development Plans

Alpha-Beta Technology has begun a study which hopes to show that its Betafectin (recombinant beta-glucan) product, when made by a new optimized production process, is equivalent to the older form which was used in Phase II studies. This study, which should be completed in a few weeks, will open the door for the company to begin testing the drug in pivotal Phase III trials.

Betafectin's primary indication is to reduce infections following surgery, and Alpha-Beta has also announced that it will be starting Phase II studies of Betafectin in two new indications in early 1995, although these are not being disclosed at present. Analysts David Webber and Matthew Murray of Alex Brown & Sons predict that these may be in periodontal disease (as animal data on this has been presented in the past) and an intracellular infection, such as candidiasis or Mycobacterium avium intracellulare.

Meantime, Alpha-Beta says plans are still afoot to start a Phase II trial of Betafectin in patients with leukopenia as a result of cancer chemotherapy before the end of the year.