Alpha Cognition

A biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

In July 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Zunveyl (benzgalantamine), which was previously known as ALPHA-1062, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Zunveyl is the company's lead product and has a dual mechanism of action designed to eliminate drug absorption in the GI tract, potentially addressing certain tolerability issues with leading AD medications, combined with the efficacy and long-term benefit profile of galantamine. The oral cholinesterase inhibitor will be available by prescription in pharmacies across the US in Q1 2025.