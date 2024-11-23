ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE NEEDS EARLY DIAGNOSIS

Until recently, "we have not been able to distinguish between normal mental aging and the early symptoms of a disease condition," Willem van Tilberg, president of the International Psychogeriatric Association meeting, held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, last week, told delegates. But now, he added, with better diagnostic techniques available, "we may be able to detect Alzheimer's disease earlier and begin treatment when it is most effective - when symptoms are still mild."
Prof van Tilberg pointed out that the brain has a large excess capacity, which helps it to compensate for the deterioration of neurones. Symptoms of dementia only develop as these compensatory mechanisms become saturated, and for pharmacologic treatment to give the best results, he said, it must be started while as much residual capacity remains as possible.
Improving memory itself is still an unrealistic goal even in normal people, said Betto Deelan of the University Hospital in Groningen, the Netherlands, "so at this stage we should focus on improving memory performance on specific, relevant tasks."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze