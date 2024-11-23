ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE NEEDS EARLY DIAGNOSIS

Until recently, "we have not been able to distinguish between normal mental aging and the early symptoms of a disease condition," Willem van Tilberg, president of the International Psychogeriatric Association meeting, held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, last week, told delegates. But now, he added, with better diagnostic techniques available, "we may be able to detect Alzheimer's disease earlier and begin treatment when it is most effective - when symptoms are still mild."

Prof van Tilberg pointed out that the brain has a large excess capacity, which helps it to compensate for the deterioration of neurones. Symptoms of dementia only develop as these compensatory mechanisms become saturated, and for pharmacologic treatment to give the best results, he said, it must be started while as much residual capacity remains as possible.

Improving memory itself is still an unrealistic goal even in normal people, said Betto Deelan of the University Hospital in Groningen, the Netherlands, "so at this stage we should focus on improving memory performance on specific, relevant tasks."