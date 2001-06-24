AMA will not call for ban on DTC

The annual meeting of the American Medical Association's House ofDelegates has voted against a resolution seeking for it to petition the US Food and Drug Administration for a ban on direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs. An outright ban would violate protection of free speech afforded under the First Amendment, it was noted.
However, the House has voted to require all DTC ads for prescription drugs to state: "Your physician may recommend other appropriate treatments," which AMA spokesmen said they would be asking the pharmaceutical industry to apply voluntarily, although they would also seek legislative and regulatory enforcement of the disclaimer's use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze