Amarin and Multicell sign MS drug R&D accord

UK-based biotechnology firm Amarin says that it has completed a $275.0 million licensing deal with US group Multicell which grants the latter worldwide rights to LAX-202, its drug for the treatment of fatigue in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. The compound, which will be renamed MCT 125, is a combination of an existing tricyclic antidepressant and an amino acid.

Under the terms of the agreement, Multicell will fund testing and development of the medication, which the Lincoln, Rhode Island-headqaurtered firm predicts could yield revenues of L3.00 billion on successful commercialization. Amarin is set to receive regulatory milestone payments and royalties arising from future product sales.