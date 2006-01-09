Amarin and Multicell sign MS drug R&D accord

UK-based biotechnology firm Amarin says that it has completed a $275.0 million licensing deal with US group Multicell which grants the latter worldwide rights to LAX-202, its drug for the treatment of fatigue in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. The compound, which will be renamed MCT 125, is a combination of an existing tricyclic antidepressant and an amino acid.
Under the terms of the agreement, Multicell will fund testing and development of the medication, which the Lincoln, Rhode Island-headqaurtered firm predicts could yield revenues of L3.00 billion on successful commercialization. Amarin is set to receive regulatory milestone payments and royalties arising from future product sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze