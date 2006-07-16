Amarin list on AIM and IEX

On the morning of July 11, Amarin Corp successfully listed on the Alternative Investment Market on the London Stock Market as well as the Irish Stock Exchange (IEX) in Dublin.

Amarin is a neuroscience company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders (Parkinson's, Huntington's, etc)

Headquartered in London, UK, and already listed on the USA's Nasdaq, Amarin has a market capitalization of some $190.0 million. Shares have already risen over 90% this year - $2.40 as at market close on July 7.