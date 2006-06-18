Friday 22 November 2024

Amarin plans to list on AIM and IEX

18 June 2006

Amarin Corp, a London, UK-based neuroscience company, says that it intends to seek secondary listings on the Alternative Invstment Market of the London Stock Exchange and the IEX market of the Irish Stock Exchange. Amarin will retain its primary listing on the USA's Nasdaq and is not seeking any additional capital as part of the process. Amarin says it is already well funded with $33.0 million of cash as at March 31, 2006. Admission to AIM and IEX is expected to occur in mid July.

Acceptance on to the new trading markets will enhance Amarin's profile amongst commercial and financial audiences in Europe, the firm says, adding that it will also enable European investors to trade Amarin shares on an open market whether it be Nasdaq, AIM or IEX.

Rick Stewart, chief executive of the firm, commented: "we are very pleased to be listing Amarin on AIM and IEX. While the majority of our investors are based in the USA, AIM and IEX listings will offer greater flexibility to our existing and future European and international investors and will enhance our European visibility. AIM is now the most successful and liquid junior market in the world, with over 1,500 companies having a combined market capitalization in excess of L40.0 billion ($75.02 billion)."

