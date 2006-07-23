Amaxa launches Nucleofector gene delivery system

Germany's Amaxa, a specialist in nucleic acid delivery technology, says that it has launched its Nucleofector 96-well Shuttle system, for use in pharmaceutical R&D. The system allows researchers to transfect (deliver) DNA or siRNA into cell cultures, thereby enabling automated elucidation of gene function at the in vitro level.

Rainer Christine, chief executive of the firm, said that using the technology, researchers can analyze gene function and validate novel targets that may lead to the development of new drug products. He added that the apparatus enables the use of freshly harvested cells, which more closely resemble in vivo models, as opposed to classical transfection kits that utilize cell lines that have undergone alteration resulting from decades of maintenance and culturing.