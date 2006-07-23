Amaxa launches Nucleofector gene delivery system

Germany's Amaxa, a specialist in nucleic acid delivery technology, says that it has launched its Nucleofector 96-well Shuttle system, for use in pharmaceutical R&D. The system allows researchers to transfect (deliver) DNA or siRNA into cell cultures, thereby enabling automated elucidation of gene function at the in vitro level.
Rainer Christine, chief executive of the firm, said that using the technology, researchers can analyze gene function and validate novel targets that may lead to the development of new drug products. He added that the apparatus enables the use of freshly harvested cells, which more closely resemble in vivo models, as opposed to classical transfection kits that utilize cell lines that have undergone alteration resulting from decades of maintenance and culturing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze