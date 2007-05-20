AMDL and Shanghai SiFui sign distribution deal

California, USA-headquartered biopharmaceutical company AMDL has, through its Chinese unit Jade Pharmaceutical, signed a distribution and agency agreement with Shanghai SiFui Medicine. The deal will see the latter, which is an indirect subsidiary of Hong Kong-based China Resources, act as sales agent for 12 of the former's products, including ondansetron injectables, domperidon tablets and GuYanLin compounds.
The agreement, which primarily applies to Shanghai, will utilize SiFui's existing distribution network as well as that of its partner, the Double Crane Medicine company, with a combined minimum sales threshold of $7.6 million. Further financial terms of the agreement were not provided.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze