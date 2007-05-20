AMDL and Shanghai SiFui sign distribution deal

California, USA-headquartered biopharmaceutical company AMDL has, through its Chinese unit Jade Pharmaceutical, signed a distribution and agency agreement with Shanghai SiFui Medicine. The deal will see the latter, which is an indirect subsidiary of Hong Kong-based China Resources, act as sales agent for 12 of the former's products, including ondansetron injectables, domperidon tablets and GuYanLin compounds.

The agreement, which primarily applies to Shanghai, will utilize SiFui's existing distribution network as well as that of its partner, the Double Crane Medicine company, with a combined minimum sales threshold of $7.6 million. Further financial terms of the agreement were not provided.