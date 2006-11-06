Friday 22 November 2024

America's best health plans 2006 announced

6 November 2006

The US News & World Report and the National Committee for Quality Assurance have announced the publication of their annual rankings of commercial, Medicare and Medicaid health maintenance organizations and point-of-service plans. With many US citizens enrolling this month for 2007 insurance plans (including the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit), the organizers hope that America's Best Health Plans will provide a valuable tool for making informed choices.

Margaret O'Kane, the NCQA's president, said: "millions of people will find this information useful in helping them select the right health plan for themselves and their families." The report can be found on US News' web site: www.usnews.com/healthplans.

Of the top 10 ranked commercial plans, all but one were based in north-eastern states of the USA, with Maine and Massachusetts-based Harvard Pilgrim Health Care coming top. The top three of five Medicare plans were also from New York or Massachusetts, with the former's Preferred Care rated the best. Harvard Pilgrim was rated second in this section. In the Medicaid plan category, four of the top five companies were north-eastern (three from Rhode Island), with the Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island heading the list.

