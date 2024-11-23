American Home's Patent Deal Stalls US Health Bill

A row over a drug patent extension granted to American Home Products' antiarthritic drug Lodine (etodolac) last week resulted in the Senate passage of health insurance reforms being stalled. The normal patent expiry date for Lodine was 1995 and this was extended in 1992 to 1997, but Democrats have demanded that a further two-year patent extension through February 1999 should be deleted from the health bill before it is given final approval by the Senate. Democrats' complaints resulted in the provision being dropped from the legislation.
According to a report from Reuters, Democrat Senator Edward Kennedy, the author of the bill, said that the "sweetheart deal" for the drugmaker was slipped into the health bill last on August 1 after Democrats has signed the agreement on health insurance reforms. He added that the issue would have to be resolved before the health care bill could be passed and sent to the White House. The House passed the bill overwhelmingly on August 1.
Sen Kennedy argued that "every citizen who uses this arthritis drug will pay more," and he estimated that if generics were permitted on the market the cost would fall by 30%-50%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze