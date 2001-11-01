Friday 22 November 2024

Amersham to sequence deep sea organisms

1 November 2001

Scientists from UK firm Amersham Biosciences and the University ofDelaware in the USA have succeeded in conducting the first-ever DNA sequencing experiments to be carried out while at sea.

Using the research vessel Atlantis and submersible Alvin, the team is carrying out an environmental genomic study of the organisms that inhabit super-hot hydrothermal vents almost two miles deep in the Pacific Ocean. By the end of the 17-day research cruise, the scientists estimate that they will sequence just under two million base pairs of DNA from different microbes and organisms that live in and around the vents.

The amount of DNA sequenced during the trip will be equivalent to the size of a small bacterial genome, which typically range from two million to five million base pairs, according to Amersham. The microbes, tubeworms and other vent dwellers are of interest to industry because these organisms may yield a range of new products and applications, from new pharmaceuticals to heat-stable, pressure-resistant enzymes for food processing, hazardous waste cleanup and other fields.

