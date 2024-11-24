Sunday 24 November 2024

Amferia

A Swedish medtech company developing antimicrobial healthcare solutions.

Amferia’s lead product is an antimicrobial amphiphilic hydrogel kills bacteria. The material was developed through several years of research in collaboration with Chalmers University of Technology and the first product from this technology platform is a wound-care dressing for dry-to-low exuding wounds.

The company aims to improve infection control and patient outcomes across various medical fields. As of Q3 2024, Amferia has ongoing clinical investigations in Europe and is seeking CE marking and FDA clearance for human application.

Amferia breakthrough raises hope in superbug struggle
18 November 2024
