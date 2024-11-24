Amferia’s lead product is an antimicrobial amphiphilic hydrogel kills bacteria. The material was developed through several years of research in collaboration with Chalmers University of Technology and the first product from this technology platform is a wound-care dressing for dry-to-low exuding wounds.

The company aims to improve infection control and patient outcomes across various medical fields. As of Q3 2024, Amferia has ongoing clinical investigations in Europe and is seeking CE marking and FDA clearance for human application.