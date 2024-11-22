Amphocil Approved In Ireland

Liposome Technology has received approval from the Republic of Ireland's regulatory authority to market and distribute its antifungal compound Amphocil (amphotericin B) for treating fungal infections in cases where toxicity or renal failure precludes the use of conventional amphotericin B, or in cases where previous systemic antifungal therapy has failed.
In addition to the Republic of Ireland and the UK, where it was launched in May, marketing authorization is still pending in the Nordic countries, Austria and the 10 remaining European Union countries. The European Union applications were submitted via the Committee on Proprietary and Medicinal Products multistate concertation procedures.
The product will be marketed in the Republic of Ireland by LTI's European marketing partner, Zeneca. Under the terms of an August 1993 agreement, Zeneca has exclusive rights to distribute and market Amphocil worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada, Japan and Israel.
