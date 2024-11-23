Amylin Acquires Diabetes Technology

- Amylin Pharmaceuticals has acquired the rights to technology for the development of diabetes therapies. The patents cover the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 which has a role in gastric emptying and is a suppressant of meal-induced blood glucose levels and has the potential to be used in insulin-dependent Type I and Type II diabetes patients. Royalties will be paid on any resulting products to the University of Western Ontario, to whom the company will also provide research funding. Amylin will have the option to file an Investigational New Drug application in the USA or European Union.
