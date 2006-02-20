Friday 22 November 2024

Amylin's pramlintide performs well in Ph II

20 February 2006

USA-based Amylin Pharmaceuticals says that results from a Phase II clinical study of its developmental obesity drug pramlintide demonstrate the compound's efficacy in terms of increased weight loss during treatment when compared with placebo. The compound, which is a synthetic analog of human amylin, is thought to play a role in the regulation of food and appetite, and is the active ingredient in the firm's diabetes product Symlin (pramlintide acetate).

The drug was assessed in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study which enrolled 408 obese patients. All study subjects took part in a full structured lifestyle intervention program which included dietary advice, exercise and behavioral counselling. Following a one week lead in period, subjects were randomized to receive either pramlintide at one of six dosages or placebo, for 16 weeks.

Analysis of the data showed that average weight loss in the drug-treated groups ranged from 8.14 to 13.4 pounds versus an average loss of 6.2 pounds observed in subjects given placebo. The company added that the drug was also safe and well-tolerated, with 75% of those completing the program electing to continue receiving the drug in an extension to the study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze