AnaCardio

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing novel contractile agents to treat patients with heart failure.

 AnaCardio was founded based on research from the Karolinska Institutet showing improved contractility of the heart muscle through a unique and differentiated mechanism.

The Swedish company’s lead program AC01, a first-in-class calcium sensitizing inotrope, is an oral ghrelin mimetic small-molecule, which was in-licensed from Helsinn and is being developed as a contractile agent in heart failure patients. The company has raised over USD 35 million to date as of Q1 2025.

New funding boosts European biotech innovation
10 January 2025
