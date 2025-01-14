AnaCardio was founded based on research from the Karolinska Institutet showing improved contractility of the heart muscle through a unique and differentiated mechanism.

The Swedish company’s lead program AC01, a first-in-class calcium sensitizing inotrope, is an oral ghrelin mimetic small-molecule, which was in-licensed from Helsinn and is being developed as a contractile agent in heart failure patients. The company has raised over USD 35 million to date as of Q1 2025.