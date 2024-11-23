ANALYSIS OF CHINESE MEDICINE MARKET

Natural Medicine Marketing Services, in conjunction with East-West Herbs, is to publish a report on the structure, potential market and joint venture opportunities in the traditional Chinese medicine market.
The report will detail the commercial, scientific and regulatory aspects of the Chinese market, including the main players in the industry, and provide an analysis of joint-venture opportunities for western pharmaceutical manufacturers with respect to product availability and research and development capabilities of the companies involved. The report will cost L2,500 ($3,750), with a discount to L1,750 for applications before June 30. For further information contact Sophie Kuipers, NMMS, 261 Portobello Rd, London. Phone: (071) 727 1753; fax (071) 379 1312.
