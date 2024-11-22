...And With Celltech's CDP571

Also presented at the American Society of Rheumatology meeting in Minneapolis were Phase II results of Celltech's humanized anti-TNF antibody CDP571. In this study, 36 patients disabled by rheumatoid arthritis, who had already failed to respond to at least one disease-modifying agent, were treated with one of three doses of CDP571 or placebo at Middlesex and Guy's Hospital in London, UK.

Following an injection of the highest dose of antibody (10mg/kg), a reduction of five to six tender joints was seen, corresponding to a 22%-27% reduction, compared to placebo. There were also decreases in pain scores (recorded by patients and clinicians), which exceeded 40%, and both of these results achieved statistical significance. In addition, biochemical blood markers such as C-reactive protein were reduced, and in some patients reverted back to normal ranges, which indicates that the antibody was exerting a disease-modifying effect.

The lowest dose tested (0.1mg/kg) showed an efficacy which was not dissimilar to placebo, and the 1.0mg/kg dose did not achieve the responses seen with the high-dose regimen.