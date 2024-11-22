ANESTHETIC PRODUCT PACT

Sweden's Kabi Pharmacia and Anaquest, a division of BOC Health Care Inc, have announced a major cooperative agreement concerning anesthetic products.
Under the terms of the new agreement, Kabi will have an option to market Anaquest's new anesthesia products in Europe. The deal covers new products developed over the next decade. Correspondingly, Anaquest will have an option to obtain North American marketing rights of Kabi's anesthetics.
The first product to be covered by the agreement is the new inhalation anesthetic Suprane (desflurane), which is currently undergoing review in a number of European countries. The first launches of the product are expected this fall. Kabi will become the sole European distributor for Suprane. This product is also being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration. The current inhalation anesthetic market in Europe is in excess of $125 million.
