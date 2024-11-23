Anesthetics - A $1.59B European Market

In western Europe, sales of anesthetics generated revenues of some $1.59billion in 1996, and this market is forecast to reach a level of $201 billion by the year 2003, according to marketing consultants Frost & Sullivan.

The largest product segment of the total anesthetics market is intravenous products, accounting for a 38.2% share in 1996. Local anesthetics represent the second largest sector in terms of revenues, valued at 27.5%, followed by the inhalation market, taking 22.0%. Germany is the largest market, accounting for 28.0% of 1996 revenues, while the UK takes 22.9%.