Animal research register reveals 100 UK labs

Following recent reports of the Coalition for Medical Progress' campaign to bring attentions to the views of what it considers to be the "silent majority," by launching an on-line petition (Marketletter April 21), another campaign group has published the details of the ethics policies of over 100 UK-based organizations, including pharmaceutical company research facilities.
The move is part of a wide-ranging campaign by pro-animal research campaigners and represents a backlash against violent attacks by animal rights groups.
Simon Festing, the executive director of RDS (formerly the Research Defense Society), a campaign group that supports animal research, told UK's The Times that "we have all agreed to work together on a 'speak up for research' campaign which will be more proactive, will take the debate out there, will highlight the positive case for medical research and the lack of good arguments coming from the animal rights groups."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze