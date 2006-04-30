Animal research register reveals 100 UK labs

Following recent reports of the Coalition for Medical Progress' campaign to bring attentions to the views of what it considers to be the "silent majority," by launching an on-line petition (Marketletter April 21), another campaign group has published the details of the ethics policies of over 100 UK-based organizations, including pharmaceutical company research facilities.

The move is part of a wide-ranging campaign by pro-animal research campaigners and represents a backlash against violent attacks by animal rights groups.

Simon Festing, the executive director of RDS (formerly the Research Defense Society), a campaign group that supports animal research, told UK's The Times that "we have all agreed to work together on a 'speak up for research' campaign which will be more proactive, will take the debate out there, will highlight the positive case for medical research and the lack of good arguments coming from the animal rights groups."