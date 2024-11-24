Annovis Bio

Company Overview

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is a clinical-stage company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is believed to be the only company developing a drug for both AD and PD designed to inhibit more than one neurotoxic protein to restore axonal and synaptic activity.

Annovis' lead compound buntanetap (formerly known as Posiphen or ANVS401) targets neurodegeneration by reducing multiple neurotoxic proteins, therefore improving axonal transport, the information highway of the nerve cell, which has been shown to be the cause of nerve cell degeneration and ultimately death.