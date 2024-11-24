Sunday 24 November 2024

Annovis Bio

A clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is a clinical-stage company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is believed to be the only company developing a drug for both AD and PD designed to inhibit more than one neurotoxic protein to restore axonal and synaptic activity. 

Annovis' lead compound buntanetap (formerly known as Posiphen or ANVS401) targets neurodegeneration by reducing multiple neurotoxic proteins, therefore improving axonal transport, the information highway of the nerve cell, which has been shown to be the cause of nerve cell degeneration and ultimately death.



Latest Annovis Bio News

Growing emphasis on disease-modifying therapies in Parkinson’s
11 November 2024
Annovis Bio announces positive data for buntanetap in AD
30 April 2024
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 28, 2021
30 May 2021
Signs of a possible breakthrough in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
24 May 2021
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


