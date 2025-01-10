Friday 10 January 2025

One To Watch

Alloy Therapeutics

A biotech ecosystem company seeking to democratize access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics.

Alloy’s AntiClastic Antisense platform enables drug developers to reach intracellular disease targets at the RNA level, addressesing novel spatial conformation of the oligonucleotide which was developed by Sudhir Agrawal of Arnay Sciences.

In Jan 2025, Alloy announced a target specific collaboration and license agreement for the use of their Platform with Sanofi for a central nervous system (CNS) target. In return, Sanofi will provide Alloy with upfront license fees and near-term preclinical milestone payments up to $27.5 million. Alloy will also be eligible to receive discovery, development, and commercial milestone payments of over $400 million, as well as tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.

