Antioxidant "league" of US food and drink

A new study published in the July issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition provides a listing of the total concentration of antioxidants for more than 1,000 foods and beverages commonly consumed in the USA.

Ranking the items by antioxidant concentration per serving size, the top five high-antioxidant levels were found in blackberries (1 cup), Welch's 100% grape juice (8 ounces), Ocean Mist artichoke hearts (1 cup), walnuts (1 ounce) and strawberries (1 cup sliced). These items ranked higher than blueberries, red wine, chocolate, coffee and tea, which are often recommended for their high antioxidant capacity.

Researchers from the University of Oslo, Norway, and the USA's Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and the University of Minnesota used the ferric reducing ability of plasma assay method to measure and compile this expanded listing of total antioxidant concentration for 1,113 foods and beverages. The study was conducted independently of any industry sponsors and food samples were obtained from the US Department of Agriculture.