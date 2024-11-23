Anzag Worries

German drug wholesaler Andreae-Noris Zahn AG has revised its 1996/7 (toAugust) forecast downwards as sales stagnate. This compares with an earlier forecast of a 3% rise in sales. Turnover dropped 2% in the first six months to 2.1 billion Deutschemarks ($1.24 billion). Board spokesman Hermann Franke says this is due entirely to the critical position of the German health funds and the related pressure on doctors' prescriptions. He added that the company is well prepared for possible changes in the market this year, and noted that cooperation with other groups was under review, especially with Sanacorp and with Herba of Austria.