Aphaia Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Switzerland, Canada and Puerto Rico.

It harnesses proprietary precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous hormone release from nutrient-sensing cells in the gastrointestinal tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases.

Aphaia’s lead drug candidate, an oral glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. It is being evaluated in two Phase II trials, one for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity and the second to improve glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes. The versatile design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.